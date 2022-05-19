Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police has arrested the vice chancellor and retired chancellor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU) in a connection with the fake educational certificates scam.

Earlier in the month of February, four cases have been registered in the connection with fake certificates racket in Malakpet PS, Asif Nagar PS, Musheerabad PS, and Chadarghat PS against some agents of educational consultants and management of SRK University, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for providing educational certificates to needy students without any exam and attendance by collecting huge money.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Government Creates Rs 500cr Film Development Fund for 5 Years.

All the cases were transferred to Special Investigation Team (SIT) for better supervision and investigation, the police said.

According to A R Srinivas, Assistant Commissioner of Police, SIT, the SRK University issued a total of 101 educational certificates to the students. Among them, 44 certificates were seized from the students.

Also Read | Passenger Train Services Between India and Bangladesh to Resume from May 29.

Out of these 44 certificates, 13 belong to B'Tech and BE courses and the remaining 31 are various degree certificates like MBA, BSc, etc.,

"Incharge vice-chancellor Dr Sunil Kapoor obtained anticipatory bail and one Assistance Professor named Ketan Singh of SRK University and seven other agents of various educational institutions in Hyderabad city were also arrested," the officer said.

A total of 19 students were arrested and the parents of six of the students obtained anticipatory bail.

Parents of another six students received notices under section 41A Cr.PC.

"On Tuesday, a team visited SRK University Bhopal and arrested the accused persons Dr M Prasahanth Pillai the present Vice-Chancellor, and Dr S S Kushwah, Retired Vice-Chancellor/Chairman of SRK University, and being produced before the Court," the Srinivas said.

Efforts are in progress to arrest the remaining accused of SRK University and students who obtained certificates fraudulently. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)