Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): An Indian Air Force microlight aircraft experienced a technical malfunction while undertaking a routine sortie from Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force in a statement said the incident occurred at around 12:15 pm today following which the aircraft was safely force-landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring that there was no damage to civilian life or property.

Both pilots on board are safe, the Air Force said.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the technical malfunction.

"A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie, from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced a technical malfunction, and was safely force landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property. Both pilots on board are safe. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by IAF to ascertain the cause," an X post from the Indian Air Force said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

