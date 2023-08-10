Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Research Park Foundation successfully concluded the startup pitch event ‘iDEATE 23’, an initiative to bring regional startup ideas to the national limelight for attracting investors to the state of Assam and other North East regions.

As many as 42 start-ups from varied domains such as Agriculture, Food, Biotech, Services, Robotics, Drone Technology, and Automotive, Healthcare, among others registered for the event out of which 22 startups were shortlisted to pitch their ideas to a panel including experts from IIT Guwahati and IDFC First Bank.

Speaking during the event, Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, Vice Chairperson, BoD, IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation, said, “We are very enthusiastic about organizing Ideate 23 and adding value to the budding innovators and entrepreneurs while presenting the wonderful startup R&D Infrastructure set-up at IIT Guwahati Research Park”.

iDEATE 23 event conducted and hosted by IIT Guwahati along with IIT GUWAHATI Research Park Foundation was another effort from the Institute to realize the goal of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Speaking about iDEATE 2023, Dean of Industrial Interaction and Special Initiatives (II&SI), IIT Guwahati said, "iDEATE 2023 has been a celebration of innovation, a platform where disruptive ideas met guidance from industry experts, creating an ecosystem that fosters the spirit of entrepreneurship. We are immensely proud of all the participants and congratulate the winners for their outstanding contributions.”

Winners of the iDEATE 23 include - Idea Stage Winner:

Agrijod - A pioneering aggregator for Agricultural inputs in Northeast India, POC Stage Winner: Pekhansa - A startup that aims to deliver hygienic and customise variants of panipuri by automizing the concept of delivering it through a Panipuri vending machine, Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Stage Winner: DroneTech Labs - Startup lauded for their groundbreaking drone technology developed for the Indian Army.

The top 3 winners shall get an opportunity to be entrepreneurs in residence at IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (https://iitgtidf.com) along with a fellowship along funding for start-ups and an opportunity to participate in the Leap to Unicorn Program by IDFC FIRST Bank.

As a runup to the finale event a 4-day Boot camp was organized from 24th July - 29th July 2023 for the shortlisted startups. In this boot camp, an array of domain experts shared their valuable inputs to empower the local startups on aspects of Technology Impact in the startup Journey - Idea to Minimum Viable Product for a startup; Govt support and facilities for startups; Go to market strategies; Product pricing and distribution; fundraising and investments.

Over a period of one-month outreach activities across the state of Assam (both virtual and offline) were conducted reaching more than 20 Institutions, Colleges and Incubation centres.

During the event, IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation also signed an MoU with IDFC First Bank.

The final event was attended by Samir Baruah, Banking Expert and Gitima Das Krishna from Invest India, along with Chaitanya Subhnaam from IDFC First Bank, and Jitesh Choudhury, Director-DAC- Govt. of India.

The 22 startups that participated in the pitch session included - Agrijod, Ahibo LLP, ApAc, Aromica Tea, Assam Ergo, Blue Planet Amalgamated, Clean & Go, DSRL, DroneTech Labs, Ezaar Collective, Meikhu Technologies, One Stop Kitchen, Organic soya product, Orja India, Pampearth, Pekhansa Private Limited, Puja Samgri, QuickFix, RateperSQFT, Scien Ventures Pvt Ltd, Svastga Sanriddhi Pvt. Ltd, That's Amore.

IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation aims to provide the ultimate platform for industry professionals and academia and bring them under one roof to meet, interact, connect and exchange ideas, knowledge and build new collaborations so as to nurture and sustain innovation ecosystems. (ANI)

