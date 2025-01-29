Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday claimed Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas staying illegally in India is an attempt to Islamise society which also poses a major security threat.

Rane further said that illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in India.

"Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas staying here is a major security concern. It is an attempt to Islamise our society. Past experience shows that this is a serious threat to Mumbai and the country. It is an attempt to take control of the city or the state," Rane told reporters in Mumbai.

He said BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Kirit Somaiya, are working to protect Mumbai's interests.

Rane further said that illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in India and be "dumped" in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"We do not want such dirt here. There are dumping grounds like Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is better to dump such dirt there. Not a single Bangladeshi or Rohingya should be staying here," he said.

Responding to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's remarks criticising the dress code at Siddhivinayak temple, Rane accused her of being opposed to Hindutva.

"Sule has a Hindutva allergy. Her reaction was expected. Has Sule ever spoken about Muslims creating radicals, dress codes in mosques, atrocities on women, or how Hindu women's lives are being ruined? Has she ever said anything on these issues? Their favourite topic is hating Hindus. Sule and other MVA leaders are like that," he said.

Rane hailed the dress code decision of the Siddhivinayak temple trust which banned short skirts and revealing clothes.

"This decision should be appreciated and followed by other temples," Rane said.

Commenting on the Waqf board and the Shiv Sena (UBT), Rane equated the Uddhav Thackeray-led party with the Muslim League for allying with AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Thackeray and Owaisi have become like brothers. Thackeray's Sena is like the Muslim League. Whatever the League decides, the Sena (UBT) follows the same. When the Waqf board puts a claim on Matoshree (Uddhav's private residence), he will understand," he said.

