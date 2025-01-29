Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): A special court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrants against Anmol Lavindersing Bishnoi, alias AB Bhai, in connection with the murder of National Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui.

BD Shelke, a special judge under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), after hearing submissions from the police, concluded that there was sufficient material on record regarding the complicity of the wanted accused, Anmol Bishnoi, in this case.

"After hearing submissions of ACP Kishorkumar Shinde and Ld. PP, I have gone through the chargesheet, investigating papers submitted alongwith the chargesheet, from which it reveals that there is sufficient material on record in respect of complicity of this wanted accused- Anmol Bishnoi in this case. The document placed on record demonstrates that this accused has provided firearms to the arrested accused in this case," the order read.

The order further stated that the competent authorities in the United States of America (USA) have been requested to deport the accused, who remains absconding to avoid his arrest in the Baba Siddiqui murder case.

"Even, request has been sent to competent authority of USA for deporting this accused Anmol Bishnoi. In this case even after making all efforts to trace out him, he is not found and he has absconded to avoid his arrest in this case, hence urged for issuing standing non-bailable warrant against him," it further read.

Named as accused number 3 in the case, the judge said that a non-bailable warrant was necessary since the court believes the accused will not obey the summons.

"This Court believes that wanted accused no.3 has absconded or he will not obey the summons. Hence, standing non bailable warrant is required to be issued against this accused in view of Section 90(a) of BNSS to secure his presence," the order read.

According to the order, the police have filed a chargesheet in the case, naming 26 accused persons, including Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, and Anmol Lavindersing Bishnoi, who have been shown as wanted.

In connection with the murder of Baba Siddiqui, the police recorded the statements of Zeeshan on October 24 and October 25. Speaking about the day his father was shot dead, Zeeshan in his statement to the police, said, "I reached his office around 6:00 pm and my father reached the office around 7:00 pm and around 9:00 pm, Zeeshan Siddiqui felt hungry and told his father that he would come in after 10 to 15 minutes."

When Zeeshan Siddiqui was at a restaurant near the Collector's Office in Bandra East, a party worker informed him that his father had been shot and taken to Lilavati Hospital. Zeeshan reached the hospital and informed his mother and sister. Upon arrival, they were told that Baba Siddiqui was taken to the ICU, where he later died during treatment. (ANI)

