Mumbai, January 29: Following the announcement of a dress code at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday, January 28, another iconic temple, Mumbadevi, has decided to implement a similar policy for devotees and visitors. Mumbadevi Temple, a popular destination for both Indian and foreign tourists, currently lacks a formal dress code.

However, as per the Free Press Journal, the temple manager, Hemant Jadhav, confirmed that, in light of Siddhivinayak's decision, discussions will be held with trustees to establish appropriate guidelines for visitors, especially foreign tourists who may not be dressed suitably for temple visits. Siddhivinayak Temple Dress Code: Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Temple Puts Ban on Wearing Shorts, Check New Guidelines for Visitors.

Dress Code in Mumbai Temples

Siddhivinayak Temple's new dress code bans ripped denim and revealing attire, a move not unprecedented for the temple. This is not the first time the shrine has set clothing standards for devotees. Similarly, religious institutions like churches in Mumbai have also periodically enforced dress codes for services. In 2005, Cardinal Ivan Dias, then Archbishop of Bombay, introduced a dress code for churchgoers, urging members to dress in their "Sunday best" instead of casual attire deemed inappropriate for religious services.

On January 18, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, visited the iconic Shri Babulnath Temple in the city along with his girlfriend, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson, ahead of the concert. Pictures and videos of them at the temple were shared on social media. In one of the videos, Dakota whispered her wish into Nandi's ear, a traditional way of praying at Lord Shiva's temple. Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here’s Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

Chris (47), dressed in a traditional blue kurta, arrived with Dakota, who looked elegant in a simple printed suit. Embracing Indian culture, Chris wore a Rudraksha mala around his neck, and Dakota (35) covered her head with a dupatta.

