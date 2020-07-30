Noida (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Illegal occupants were removed Thursday from government land, estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore, and the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration took the property in possession, officials said.

Nearly 1.5 hectare land in Kot village, under Dadri tehsil, in the district was illegally occupied by local strongmen, the administration said.

Earth-movers razed down illegal structures that had come up in the area as the anti-encroachment drive was carried out jointly by the local revenue officials led by Dadri SDM Rajeev Rai and the police, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

“The 1.49 hectare land which has been freed from encroachment on Thursday belongs to the government and is estimated worth Rs 6 crore,” Suhas said.

He warned similar actions against encroachment on government property.

