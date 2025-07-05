Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) The implementation of a biofuel policy in Karnataka could attract over Rs 1 lakh crore in investment over the next five years, Karnataka State Biofuel Development Board chairman S E Sudhindra said on Saturday.

Sudhindra presented a report on the biofuel action plan and his one-year tenure as chairman to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 6 Policemen Suspended for Circulating Objectionable Post on Social Media on Ex CM Akhilesh Yadav.

He highlighted the vast potential of Karnataka's biofuel sector and stressed the need for a new policy to attract investors, his office said in a release.

"If approved by the government, the policy will offer incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure support for production units, enabling us to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in investment over the next five years," Sudhindra said.

Also Read | 'Squinted Version': Rahul Gandhi's Lawyer on ED Allegations in National Herald Case.

Shivakumar responded positively, assuring full government support for the growth of the sector.

"The government will provide all necessary assistance at every stage to promote the biofuel sector," Sudhindra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)