Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 (ANI): Waterlogging was witnessed in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvannamalai and Erode, which recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

With the onset of northeast monsoon, the state witnessed heavy downpours across several districts.

Persistent heavy rainfall on Monday night inundated houses in low-lying areas of Malli Nagar Nesavallar Colony at Periya Semur village of Erode District.

State Minister of Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy along with district administration officials inspected and took stock of the situation in low lying areas. He also assured action to be taken to build strong banks on the ponds.

The India Meteorological Department has issued isolated heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Waterlogging was reported in Erode because of the continuous heavy rainfall. In low-lying areas rainwater mixed with drain water inundating houses.

Residents demanded a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the area. Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' in several districts in Tamil Nadu due to the heavy rains and predicted heavy rains till November 8.

Schools have been shut in several districts due to the bad weather conditions prevailing in the state.

Northeast Monsoon onset intensified in Tamil Nadu with South Districts receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to the rainfall, several parts, including Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga, were heavily affected. The waterlogging on the main roads has triggered difficulty for commuters. Also, it has come to light that, after the continuous downpour, rainwater merged with sewage water in several places. Sources said that locals have requested Karur municipal administration to clear the stagnant water in the area.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December. It is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the southern peninsula. (ANI)

