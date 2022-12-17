New Delhi, December 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India aspires to be superpower and work for the welfare of the entire world and emphasised that "we will never have the intention to capture even one inch of land of any other country".

Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention and AGM in the national capital, the union minister said, "We want to be a superpower to work for the welfare of the world." India-China Faceoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Statement on Tawang Clash Incomplete, Modi Government Hiding Truth From Nation, Says Congress.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) during his address from Red Fort talked about five pledges to the country, which are essential to make India super power and it shouldn't be considered that we want to dominate any country or we have the intention to capture even one inch of land of any other country," Singh said.

Speaking on the recent India-China border clash, the Defence Minister said, "Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have proved their bravery and valour." Rajnath Singh Co-Chairs India-France Annual Defence Dialogue With French Minister for Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Delhi.

"In 1949, China's GDP was lower than that of India. Until 1980, India was not even in the list of top 10 economies... In 2014, India was on the 9th position in world economies. Today India is close to a $3.5 trillion economy and 5th largest in the world," Rajnath Singh said as he spoke on 'India@100: AmritKaal- Sustainable & Inclusive'.

