New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Over 10 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Sunday.

The total sample tested for COVID-19 in the country so far stands at 63,16,49,378.

"As many as 10,74,099 samples were tested yesterday," ICMR said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 12,329 recoveries and 313 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

