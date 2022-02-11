New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) India has consistently called upon Sri Lanka at all levels to fulfil its commitments on addressing the issues related to protecting the interests of Tamils living in that country, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

He also said that India's relations with Sri Lanka are on its own footing and independent and don't affect the neighbouring country's relations with any third country.

"We have taken note of China's participation in some development projects in Sri Lanka. But India's relations with Sri Lanka are on its own footing and independent and don't affect that country's relations with a third country,” he said during Question Hour.

Muraleedharan said ever since the Narendra Modi government assumed office in 2014, India's foreign policy has secured more reflection and attention.

"Our policy of 'neighbourhood first' led to enhanced bilateral relations with all our neighbours,” he said, adding India closely monitors all activities in its neighbourhood and takes care of its own interests.

Referring to Sri Lanka, the minister said India's support for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka is longstanding, as indeed for an inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony.

He said the government of India has consistently called upon Sri Lanka during bilateral discussions at all levels to fulfil its commitments on addressing the issues related to protecting the interest of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

This was reiterated during the visits of the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to India in November 2019 and February 2020, respectively, he said.

Muraleedharan said during the India-Sri Lanka Virtual Bilateral Summit on September 26, 2020 between the two Prime Ministers as also External Affairs Minister's visit to Colombo in January 2021, the issue was discussed.

The issue was also discussed during the visit of Foreign Secretary to Sri Lanka in October 2021.

India continues to remain engaged with Sri Lanka at all levels in its efforts to build a future that accommodates the aspirations of all sections of society, including the Sri Lankan Tamil community, for a life of equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka, he said.

The minister said that at the 46th Session of the UNHRC, India stressed its abiding commitment to aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity.

It was reiterated that respecting the rights of the Tamil community, including through meaningful devolution, contributes to the unity and integrity of Sri Lanka.

Therefore, India believes that delivering on the legitimate aspirations of the Tamil community is in the best interests of Sri Lanka, he said.

Muraleedharan said India has undertaken a number of projects for the rehabilitation of the war-affected and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka.

Besides assisting the affected people during the conflict, the government launched extensive humanitarian relief efforts after the end of the conflict.

He said India's total development portfolio in Sri Lanka is nearly USD 4 billion, out of which the grant component is USD 570 million.

India's flagship housing project, with an overall commitment of over Rs 1,372 crore in grants to construct 50,000 housing units, is a major initiative taken with the aim of rehabilitation of the affected population, he said.

Muraleedharan said the project includes 46,000 housing units for IDPs in the Northern and Eastern provinces and 4,000 housing units in Central and Uva Provinces of Sri Lanka.

An additional 10,000 houses have been announced by the Prime Minister in 2017.

In addition to the construction of houses, he said, the grant projects undertaken by India are in the areas of upgradation of educational institutions including reconstruction of schools, supply of medical equipment and construction of hospitals, reviving local economies and creation of livelihood.

Improving transportation, power and water supply, improving sports infrastructure and creation of infrastructure for cultural space are among other key projects, he said.

Key projects undertaken with Indian assistance include the Jaffna Cultural Centre, Dickoya Hospital in Hatton, reconstruction of Northern Railway Lines, Kankesanthurai port, Palaly airport and island wide ambulance services.

