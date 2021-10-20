New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday clarified that there is no commercial variety of genetically modified (GM) rice in India, adding that the country is exporting strictly non-genetically modified rice to the world, informed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The clarification comes from the Ministry of Commerce following a news report regarding a food recall linked to alleged GM rice.

"It may be clarified that there is no commercial variety of GM rice in India, in fact, the commercial GM cultivation of rice is banned in India," it said.

The ministry further said, "There is no question of the export of GM rice from India. A particular incident which is reported through Rapid Alert by European Union (EU), the GMO contamination is suspected to have been found in the rice flour which was processed in EU and they themselves are not sure of the exact source of contaminant."

The ministry further stated that the broken white rice exported from India which is allegedly one of the possibilities has passed through many hands before reaching the actual processors in the EU, release read.

There is always a possibility of mixing or cross-contamination at every stage. The exporter, however, has confirmed that the rice exported was Non-GMO and there is hardly any possibility of cross-contamination even during inland transit as the final sample was drawn at the port of loading by an independent inspection agency having the International recognition who after due to testing and verification issued Non-GMO certificate before shipment.

There is no commercial variety of GM in India, proper testing was also done before shipment of the consignment. The possibility of GMO contamination due to white rice exported by India is not possible.

As reported in the same news item this could be the conspiracy to malign the image of India as a reliable supplier of quality rice to the world.

The experts both from Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) and Agricultural experts from IARI and other rice experts are, however, investigating the matter but re-confirming that commercial GM variety of rice is not grown in India. (ANI)

