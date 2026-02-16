Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): In a significant boost to India's global contribution to peace and disarmament efforts, the Indian Army is hosting the inaugural United Nations Fellowship Training Programme on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Control for the first time in Asia for the Asia-Pacific region.

The program is being held under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) from February 16 to March 6, 2026, at the Military College of Materials Management in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official press release.

The prestigious three-week fellowship is being organised by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) through its Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific (UNRCPD). The programme brings together delegates from 13 nations across the Asia-Pacific region.

The event commenced with an address by Deepayan Basu Ray, Director of the UN Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific, who provided an overview of the United Nations disarmament program.

The keynote address was delivered by Lieutenant General Sanjay Sethi AVSM VSM, who emphasised the strategic importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges posed by illicit arms flows. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to global peace, responsible arms governance, and capacity-building partnerships under the United Nations framework.

The Fellowship is designed to build the technical and operational capacity of government officials responsible for implementing the UN Programme of Action (PoA) and the International Tracing Instrument (ITI) - key global frameworks aimed at preventing the illicit trade, diversion and misuse of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

With illicit Small Arms & Light Weapons (SALW) proliferation being a major driver of conflict, terrorism and organised crime worldwide, this initiative marks a crucial step toward enhancing regional cooperation, improving tracing systems, and strengthening responsible stockpile management practices.

The nomination for conduct by India and the diverse participants reflect growing confidence in India's institutional capabilities and reinforce the country's role as a responsible, proactive stakeholder in global security governance, a responsible arms-managing nation, a trusted partner in international security cooperation, and a regional hub for professional military and technical training.

The programme not only strengthens global disarmament efforts but also showcases India's growing contribution to multilateral peace and security initiatives. India's well-established systems for safe stockpile management, accountability mechanisms, and environmentally responsible disposal of small arms and ammunition have been recognised internationally. (ANI)

