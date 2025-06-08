Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Sunday expressed strong confidence that India is on track to transform into a global manufacturing hub, citing the country's supportive environment, abundant resources, and dynamic youth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 3rd Greenfield Unit and Sri Rama Temple built by Hodek Vibration Technologies Private Limited in Belur Industrial Area in Dharwad, Joshi highlighted India's unprecedented growth in manufacturing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and its emergence as a self-reliant nation across sectors and its potential to become the world's third-largest producer, surpassing challenges faced in 2014.

"India will transform into a global manufacturing hub in the future, as it has a supportive environment, resources and an empowered youth that is required for the manufacturing sector," the Union Minister stated.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is achieving unprecedented growth in the manufacturing sector today. India today is self-reliant in everything from industry, jobs, education, information technology, transport, and electricity. The import situation that existed in 2014 is no longer there. It is developing as the largest exporting country in the world. Until now, China and Vietnam were the only leading producing countries in the world. Now, India has also joined that list and will emerge as the 3rd largest producer," he added.

Joshi noted the global demand for Indian talent, particularly in Germany, as the country leverages its vibrant youth and resources.

"Today, there is a high demand for Indian youth all over the world, including Germany. Due to the shortage of loyal, educationally qualified employees and technicians, foreign countries are turning to India. India has amazing opportunities in every way, including its vibrant and dynamic youth, resources, and environment, and locals should also take advantage of this," he stated.

Abhijit Khanvilkar, Director of Hodek Vibration Technologies Private Limited, highlighted local opportunities, stating, "Skilled human resources were available in Dharwad, but not enough job opportunities were available. We initially set up a unit in Dharwad, which has grown to three units, creating job opportunities for up to 500 persons."

Following the inauguration of the greenfield unit, Joshi also inaugurated the Lord Sri Rama Temple there.

Earlier, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam had said that India's manufacturing sector must grow 15 per cent annually to contribute at least 25 per cent to the country's GDP (or USD 7.5 trillion) through Viksit Bharat 2047.

According to Joshi, the greenfield unit would help boost industrial growth in the region of North Karnataka and contribute to local employment generation and economic growth.

In a post on X, Johsi added that Hodek Vibration Technologies Private Limited was committed to sustainability and has inaugurated a 155 kWp rooftop solar power plant at its Pune unit, aimed at reducing the company's carbon footprint. He noted that the Dharwad unit had also adopted eco-friendly measures.

"Moments from the inauguration of the Lord Sri Ram Temple and its third greenfield unit built by Hodek Vibration Technologies Private Limited at Belur Industrial Area, Dharwad, today. This greenfield unit in Dharwad will boost industrial growth in North Karnataka. It will contribute to local employment generation and economic growth. Hodek Vibration Technologies Private Limited is committed to sustainability and has inaugurated a 155 kWp rooftop solar power plant at its Pune unit. This will promote the use of renewable energy with the aim of reducing the company's carbon footprint. The Dharwad unit has also adopted such eco-friendly measures and has ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification," Joshi stated in a post on X.

The Union Minister was accompanied by former MLA Amrut Desai, former MLC Nagaraj Chhabbi and Abhijeet Khanwilkar, Director of Hodek Vibration Technologies Private Limited, among others. (ANI)

