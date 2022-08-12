India's active caseload currently stands at 1,23,535 and accounts for 0.28 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.53 per cent. As many as 18,053 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,73,094.

India's COVID-19 death toll has reached 5,26,928, the government data added.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 5.44 per cent and 4.88 per cent, respectively.

As many as 3,04,189 COVID samples were tested during this period. 87.95 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 17,72,441 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses administered till date rose to 207.47 crore, of which 93.71 are second doses while 11.63 crore are precaution doses.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

