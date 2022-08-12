OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant will be made available for purchase on August 16, 2022. The smartphone made its debut in India and the global market last week. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models went on sale on August 6, and now, the 16GB variant will go on sale on the above-mentioned date. OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India and the official OnePlus website. Customers purchasing the top-end OnePlus 10T 5G model will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 using SBI Bank debit cards, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI using SBI credit cards, benefits worth Rs 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and more.

Do it in a snap. Do more with Google. #OnePlus10T 5G comes equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, HyperBoost Gaming Mode and many exciting Google Apps and Features to give you the smartphone experience you were always looking for! Get yours today: https://t.co/LQXK6ANuDJ pic.twitter.com/qr6MZPaIpS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 11, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it flaunts a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front shooter. It comes packed with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging technology.

