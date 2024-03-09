Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Culture is organising the Global Spirituality Mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad, Telangana from March 14 to 17.

The event is held to explore the evolution of consciousness, and its impact on social harmony and sustainable development while creating a new trajectory for our global existence.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Watching Porn Rapes 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Auto-rickshaw in Surat, Held.

President Droupadi Murmu will be inaugurating the event on March 15. The valedictory ceremony will be graced by the presence of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The mahotsav will explore themes and topics such as the evolution of consciousness, the intersection of various theological schools, spirituality, purpose, social harmony, and sustainable development. More than 300 spiritual, religious faiths and yoga organisations are participating in the programme.

Also Read | Marathas Should Not Fall Prey to False Promises on Reservations, Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Union Minister and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President G Kishan Reddy said, "Many religious and spiritual leaders from across the world are coming to take part in this event. All the spiritual gurus and people from various religious organisations have been called."

Citing Swami Vivekananda as an inspiration behind the event, he said that the government is organising such an event for the first time. "The event is influenced by the message Swami Vivekananda gave at the World Religious Conference in Chicago."

The Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership under which the event is getting organised.

Kishan Reddy highlighted, "The event will be organised to give the message of peace and unity to the world."

Notably, the theme of the Mahotsav is "From Inner Peace to World Peace." This Mahotsav also echoes India's vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- "the world is one family". This philosophy recognises interconnectedness and emphasises that to bring about any meaningful change, whether material or metaphysical. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)