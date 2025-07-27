Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of India's landmark victory in the Kargil War, Spear Corps of the Indian Army orchestrated a series of commemorative events across the North Eastern states paying befitting homage to the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the armed heroes.

The initiatives aimed to cultivate a patriotic spirit and a sense of duty among the region's youth, said a press statement.

In Assam, a rousing bike rally was flagged off from Kakopathar to Doomdooma Town, with over 150 locals riding together as a symbolic salute to the bravehearts. To further deepen the understanding of the valour displayed during the Kargil conflict, interactive sessions were held at Daisjan, Penri, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Lekhapani. A special motivational film on Kargil Vijay Diwas was also screened, instilling pride and awareness among the audience.

A flag salutation ceremony at Kendriya Vidyalaya Lekhapani further lent gravitas to the observances, reinforcing reverence for the national flag. A particularly poignant moment marked the day, as a team of Indian Army personnel visited the home of Captain Jintu Gogoi, VrC, in Golaghat to engage with the fallen soldier's family and paid heartfelt tributes to a true son of Assam.

In Nagaland, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial at Rangapahar Military Station, where the GOC, Spear Corps of the Indian Army paid homage to the martyrs in the presence of Ex-Servicemen. Whereas, Assam Rifles celebrated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Kohima, Mon, Shamatore, Meluri, and Kiphire districts with patriotic fervor.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from cadets of the NCC, students, teaching staff, and residents, fostering a strong sense of patriotism and national fervour among the young attendees. The proceedings commenced with a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony which symbolised homage to the gallant soldiers who fought valiantly in the Kargil War. At Zakhama Military Station in Kohima, the commemorative ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed veterans, with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Orchid War Memorial, paying homage to the brave soldiers who gave their lives in service of the nation.

Remembering the supreme sacrifice of Captain N Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumous), hailing from Nerhema village in Kohima District, a motorcycle rally was organised by the Assam Rifles followed by a wreath laying at his native village. Another solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at Medziphema to honour the sacrifices and valour along with an educational and motivational tour for 30 students from the School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University.

In the Modi and Chandel districts of Manipur, Assam Rifles organised a Veterans Meet dedicated to paying tribute to the veterans and war heroes of the Kargil War. Over 175 veterans, including those from the Naga Regiment who participated in Operation Vijay 1999, were felicitated during the event. The Indian Army also conducted a series of commemorative events across Manipur including the Shantivan War Memorial, Leimakhong, along with interaction with 18 ex-servicemen, to honour their contributions and strengthen the bond between serving personnel and veterans.

At Senapati and Bishnupur districts five Honorary Captains and two Honorary Lieutenants along with Veer Naris and the Next of Kin of gallantry awardees were honoured. Notably, the NOK of Kasbkho, son of Nk Saheni Lohri, Sena Medal recipient for gallantry in Operation Rakshak, and A. Riao, son of Sepoy K Asuli, Vir Chakra, for his actions in the Kargil War, were felicitated. At Okshongbung in Bishnupur, the Army honoured the valour of five Kargil War heroes at L. Dhananjay Memorial English School, Tronglaobi.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Ngarumphung Village, Imphal East district honouring Capt Keishing Clifford Nongrum, MVC (P) during Operation Vijay. Thirty ex-servicemen from Ukhrul and Imphal East districts, along with 120 school children and teachers, gathered to pay tribute to Capt Nongrum, a native of Manipur. The event concluded with a display by the Indian Army Pipe Band and the felicitation of ex-servicemen.

Through these initiatives, the Indian Army once again demonstrated its resolute commitment to honouring the legacy of its martyrs while nurturing a culture of patriotism, duty, and service amongst the youth of the regions. (ANI)

