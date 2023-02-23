New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): A computer-based online examination has been introduced as the first filter for recruiting soldiers in the Indian Army which aims to streamline the process, Indian Army's Director General of Recruiting Lt Gen N S Sarna on Thursday said.

When asked about the need to change the process, Lt Gen Sarna told ANI, "We felt that today the technological threshold and also the proliferation of the mobile phones has gone to the rural areas and spread across the country. We feel the youth today are enabled and empowered and they are fit enough to give the online computer-based examination."

He also mentioned that online computer exams will also facilitate the youth.

"We found that there were very large crowds which were coming at the rallies. So these will become things of the past because selected people will hereafter be called for the physical rallies. So this will ease the problem of the youth, the military authority and the civil administration as well. The process will become more simple, and streamlined, and we'll be keeping with the technological changes that are happening in the country," Sarna added.

Director General Recruiting stressed that there is no change in the syllabus and pattern of the examination.

On who will be eligible for bonus points in the structure, Sarna stated, "Bonus points will be given to candidates who are 10th pass and have completed two-year course of ITI, and those who have done NCC and have A, B or C certificates, outstanding sportspersons, and also diploma holders."

The registration period is open from February 16 till March 15.

DG Sarna also revealed that the examination will be held in end of April across 176 locations across the country.

"The candidates can choose any of five locations they can suggest and we will allot one of the locations to the candidate," he mentioned.

Indian Army on February 16 released a notification on the modified recruitment process.

"The Indian Army has announced a modification to the recruitment procedure for Junior Commissioned Officer / Other Ranks / Aginveers. As per the modified recruitment procedure, the Computer-based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted before the Recruitment Rally," the statement reads.

The recruitment will be carried out in three stages.

In Stage One all candidates who have registered and applied online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website will undergo a Computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE).

In Stage Two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office (AROs) where they will undergo Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test.

Finally, in Stage Three, the selected candidates will undergo Medical Tests.The Computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) is planned to be conducted at approximately 175 - 180 Examination Centers all over India between 17 April 2023 to 30 April 2023. Educational videos on 'How to Register' and 'How to appear' in Online Entrance Exam have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website; www.joinindianarmy.nic.in , and on YouTube.

The cost fee for the Online Common Entrance Exam (Online CEE) is Rs 500 per candidate where 50pc of the cost will be borne by the Indian Army. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 during online registration of the application.

As per the release, the changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country. It will also reduce large crowds assembling at Recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative commitments in their conduct besides reducing the number of candidates going for medical examination. The process will become more streamlined, simpler to execute and is in keeping with current technology. (ANI)

