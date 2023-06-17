Sikkim, June 17: The Indian Army rescued about 3,500 tourists who were stranded at Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks, said an official release on Saturday.

According to the release, heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang valleys on Friday. "Over 2000 tourists have been rescued till 3 pm on June 17, 2023. Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue," the release read.

#WATCH | Over 2000 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on 16th June. BRO Project Swastik worked overnight in heavy rains & inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the affected area to facilitate the… pic.twitter.com/bbuPHvth51 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

"Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists," the release stated.

"Tents are being set up and medical aid posts have been set up. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey."

Moreover, the tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, tentage and medical support. Indian Army, while guarding the border in Super High-Altitude areas of the Himalayas, remains proactive in providing assistance to tourists and the local population.

