New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to collaborate in the development of software and AI-based solutions for the army on Monday.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, students and faculty at NSUT will participate in live problem-solving projects conducted by the Indian Army. NSUT will also facilitate capacity building through Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) and tailor-made programmes for the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is set to procure 850 kamikaze drones to equip all three defence forces and special forces.

According to defence sources, the Indian Army proposal is at an advanced stage of acquisition. It is likely to be cleared soon by a high-level meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council scheduled to be held in the last week of this month.

As per the proposal to be implemented under the fast-track procedures by the force, the Army will get around 850 loitering munitions along with launchers from indigenous sources, they said.

The Indian Army uses a large number of loitering munitions acquired from various sources and is now looking to induct around 30,000 more in the near future to equip all its fighting forces, they said. The Army infantry battalions will now have one Ashni platoon each, which will be responsible for operating drones to be used against enemy locations and also in counterinsurgency roles, they said. (ANI)

