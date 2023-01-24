New Delhi, January 24: India is celebrating its 74th independence on Thursday, January 26. Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

At this Year's Republic Day Parade, Indian Army would showcase only Made in India Weapons systems, officials said. Republic Day 2023 FAQs: Who Will Be the Chief Guest? When Is Flag Hoisting? When Does R-Day Parade Start? Know Everything Here.

"The weapons to be displayed include the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles," a statement said.

