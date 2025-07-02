Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], July 2 (ANI): Indian Army's Spear Corps felicitated 44 students who successfully cleared the NEET and JEE exams 2025, after undergoing training in the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness in Manipur.

Six of these 44 students cleared both the NEET and JEE exams.

Spear Corps, Indian Army, shared a post on X and wrote, "Indian Army felicitated 44 students who successfully cleared the NEET and JEE exam 2025. These students underwent training in the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness aka "Manipur Super 50". Six of these students successfully cleared both NEET and JEE."

Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness has been established by the Indian Army in collaboration with a Non-government and Nonprofit organisation, National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), for underprivileged students in Manipur.

"The centre established by Indian Army in collaboration with @NIEDOINDIA provides high-quality coaching, mentorship and resources to talented students from underprivileged backgrounds in Manipur," Spear Corps wrote on X.

"During the ceremony, senior officials from the Indian Army and @manipurmygov congratulated the successful students and interacted with their parents, acknowledging the sacrifices and support provided by families. The success of the students stands as a testament to their unyielding determination to pursue education, build a brighter future and be a responsible citizen of the country," the X post further read.

Meanwhile, last month, in a major boost to employment opportunities for former soldiers, the Indian Army's Spear Corps facilitated a job recruitment drive for veterans and their dependents in Agartala under its flagship 'Veterans Se Sanjhedari' initiative, officials said.

Organised on June 7, in collaboration with Max Life Insurance, the drive drew participation from 19 veterans and family members from across Tripura. After several rounds of interviews, seven veterans were offered employment with the company. (ANI)

