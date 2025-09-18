New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Indian Defence Service of Engineers (IDSE), an organised Group 'A' cadre under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), celebrated its 76th Raising Day on September 17, 2025, at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was the Chief Guest at the event. In his address, he commended the IDSE cadre officers for their role in strengthening national defence preparedness through world-class infrastructure. He also urged them to stay ready to deal with emerging challenges in view of the evolving security scenario, emphasising the need to embrace new technologies in line with changing times.

The Defence Secretary's address was followed by a cultural event and dance performances by artists from the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

Senior civilian and military officials from the MoD and the Army Headquarters attended the event.

The IDSE was formally established on September 17, 1949, marking a historic milestone in India's defence engineering landscape. The officers of this cadre, posted at military stations across the country, are responsible for the construction and maintenance of defence infrastructure ranging from married accommodations, technical and administrative buildings to airfields, hangars, naval jetties, hospitals and specialised facilities for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and DRDO. (ANI)

