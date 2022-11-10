New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) An Indian investigation team visited Nairobi earlier this month and offered all possible help to the Kenyan side in the case of two Indian nationals missing in that country since July, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Two Indian nationals -- Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan -- have been missing in Kenya since July 23, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"This case remains under active investigation by the Kenyan authorities. An Indian investigation team visited Nairobi from November 1-3, and met the department of public prosecution and the department of criminal investigation of the Kenyan government," Bagchi said.

The Indian team offered to the Kenyan side all help in this case, including assistance in DNA or forensic analysis that the Kenyan side may require to carry out their investigations, he said.

"We are following developments related to the case very closely and are also in touch with the affected Indian families," he said.

