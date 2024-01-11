Lucknow, January 11: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. "Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30th," the Uttar Pradesh CM added. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh, and other senior officials launched the first tri-weekly flights on Thursday between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. "PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30." Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, he said Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram. Expressing happiness over the launch of the new air service between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that with this flight service, Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, has been directly connected to Ahmedabad by air service. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: UP Tourism to Start Helicopter Services for Devotees Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration.

Ahmedabad is the second-connected place from Ayodhya after Delhi. After the commencement of flight services to Mumbai from January 15, Mumbai will become the third connected destination. Apart from this, another flight to Delhi is starting from January 16, 2024. The Chief Minister described better air services as a bigger boost to tourism and business activities. Discussing the improvement of air services in the state, the Chief Minister said that in 2016-17, the number of air passengers in the state was 59.97 lakh, which increased to 96.02 lakh in the financial year 2022-23.

In the last three years, an increase of 29.46 percent has been recorded in the number of air passengers in the state. He said that in the years 2016-17, the number of passengers at Lucknow airport was 39.68 lakh, in Varanasi 19.16 lakh, in Gorakhpur 54 thousand and in Prayagraj 45 thousand. Whereas in the year 2022-23, the number of passengers increased to 52.20 lakh at Lucknow Airport, 25.21 lakh at Varanasi, 7.18 lakh at Gorakhpur, and 5.71 lakh at Prayagraj. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's vision is that even an ordinary citizen should travel by plane, and even a person wearing slippers should avail of the benefits of air service. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Passengers Arrive at Ahmedabad Airport Dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman as First Flight Leaves for Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration (Watch Video).

Therefore, as per the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has provided better connectivity by road, rail and air. The Chief Minister said that the state government provided 821 acres of land for Ayodhya International Airport and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry prepared the world-class airport in a timely manner. Referring to the presence of Indio Airlines in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that IndiGo is providing flight facilities from eight cities in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Bareilly and Ayodhya.

CM Yogi Adityanath Virtually Launches Indigo Air Service Between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad:

CM Yogi Adityanath said that flights from Lucknow Airport started in 2009. Currently, 84 flights are available daily to 13 connected national destinations. Similarly, Varanasi Airport has 34 flights to six connected national destinations; Gorakhpur Airport has six flights to four connected national destinations; Prayagraj Airport has 11 flights to 10 connected national destinations; and Agra Airport has six connected national destinations.

06 flights are available daily from Kanpur Airport; 03 flights from Kanpur Airport to 03 connected national destinations; and 03 flights from Bareilly Airport to 03 connected national destinations are available daily. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Pran Pratishta of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 is greatly awaited not only by 140 crore Indians but also in foreign countries.

Expressing happiness over the timeliness of various development projects, including Ayodhya Airport, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Where Ram's name is mentioned, all work gets completed there. He said that this airport could be built in just 20 months with the cooperation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The construction of the airport in such a short period is a record." The Union Minister said that in Uttar Pradesh, which had 700 aircraft per week in 2014, today it has increased 137 times to 1654 air movements per week. Very soon, air service is going to start in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, and Shravasti."