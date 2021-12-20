Indore, December 20: A former air hostess has been arrested with MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs, Indore Police said.

"Indore Police has arrested a woman, a former air hostess, with MDMA drugs worth Rs 10 lakhs in the illegal market," Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said on Sunday while addressing a press conference here.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Niece's 3-Year-Old Daughter in Hajipur.

"It has been found that members of her network brought the drugs from Mumbai to Indore, concealing them in diapers," he added.

The accused is a resident of Maharashtra's Mumbai and was an air hostess with an International airline.

Also Read | Gujarat: Pakistani Fishing Boat Carrying 77 Kg Heroin Worth Around Rs 400 Crore Apprehended in Indian Waters.

Currencies of Nepal and Bahrain have also been seized from her possession.

Investigation of the case is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)