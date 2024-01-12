New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India's industrial production grew 2.4 per cent in November, according to official data released on Friday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 7.6 per cent in November 2022.

"India's Index of Industrial Production grows by 2.4 per cent in November 2023," an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 1.2 per cent in November 2023.

The mining production rose 6.8 per cent during the month under review. Power output rose 5.8 per cent.

The IIP grew by 6.4 per cent in April-November 2023 compared to a 5.6 per cent expansion a year ago.

