India News | Industries in Aurangabad City Limits Allowed to Resume Ops

Aurangabad, May 27 (PTI) The civic body has allowed resumption of industrial activities in Aurangabad city limits which came to a halt due to the extended lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

Aurangabad has so far reported 1,541 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths.

In a letter addressed to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC's) regional officer, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey has allowed companies located under Chikalthana and railway station industrial zones to resume operations.

As per the letter, movement of labourers will be allowed between 7 am and 9 am and 6 pm to 7 pm.

Pandey has also warned of registration of offences in the event of violation of the lockdown norms.

An MIDC official has confirmed receipt of the letter.

He said the MIDC office has so far received 450 applications for resumption of industrial activities.

