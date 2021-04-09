New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A Bollywood-style foot-chase for over a kilometre on the streets of Mumbai by a CBI official led to the arrest of bribery-accused Income Tax Inspector Ashish Kumar who had abandoned Rs five lakh cash on the road before his unsuccessful dash.

The event unfolded on Thursday around 10 pm at Goregaon East in front of Dindoshi Fire Station where the CBI team had laid a trap after getting a complaint that Ashish Kumar and two other Income Tax inspectors -- Dilip Kumar and SN Rai -- have allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh the bribe from a person whom they had raided recently, officials said.

All the three accused posted at Ballard Pier office of Income Tax were separately demanding bribes from the person to cover up his alleged tax violations, they said.

During the verification process, the CBI concluded that all the three were assuring the person that they can manage his case in exchange of a bribe.

According to CBI officials, Ashish Kumar and the complainant had agreed the bribe amount will be paid in the latter's car in front of Dindaushi Fire Station in Goregaon.

On Thursday night, Kumar entered the vehicle, took the money, kept it in his bag and as soon as he came out spotted the CBI officers approaching him. Sensing that his imminent was imminent, he threw the bag containing Rs five lakh on the road and started running, they said.

CBI PSI Vineet Jain gave a chase through the traffic and busy street for over a kilometre before outrunning the Ashish Kumar. He has been taken into custody, the officials said.

Another Income Tax Inspector Dilip Kumar was also arrested red-handed while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant. The third inspector, S N Rai, has also been booked but not arrested yet, they said.

"Searches at two places in Mumbai and one place in Delhi at the residential and office premises of accused are being conducted. This led to the recovery of cash of Rs 7 lakh and incriminating documents relating to an investment in commercial and residential properties from one of the accused," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

