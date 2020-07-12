Shimla, July 12 (PTI) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) planted about 7,000 saplings in Himachal Pradesh as part of a mega plantation drive of the CAPFs on Sunday, officials said.

The troops of the force undertook the plantation drive in Shimla, Kinnaur, Sangla Valley, Kullu, Rampur and Sarahan, including border areas of the state along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, they said.

The main event was held at the ITBP Taradevi campus here and state Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur participated in it.

"Battalions of our sector planted more than 7,000 trees on Sunday as part of the mega plantation drive launched by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)," ITBP Commandant (sector headquarters) Deepak Pandey said.

"Our main task is border guarding but protection and conservation of the environment is our moral duty," Pandey said.

The CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and the Assam Rifles are undertaking a country-wide plantation drive with an aim to plant 1.37 crore saplings by this month.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in a similar event at a CRPF camp in Gurgaon on Sunday, where all the CAPF chiefs and some select personnel of these forces were present.

