Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Referral Hospital here in Uttar Pradesh, which saved over 2,000 lives of retired Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Central Police Organisation (CPO) personnel and their family members during COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, got its first-ever blood centre on Monday.

The 200 bedded hospital with all primary specialist's facilities will now be able to store more than 300 blood units at a time in its blood bank, which was inaugurated by ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora earlier in the day.

This is the first-ever blood centre at this hospital in Greater Noida which is dedicated to the treatment of serving and retired CAPF personnel and their family members, said the ITBP.

"Since the ITBP Referral Hospital is a multispeciality hospital, the requirement of blood and blood products on a frequent basis in the hospital is felt. Till now, the Hospital was getting blood from the nearby hospitals," said the force, which is mandated to guard 3,488 km India-China border.

The ITBP said it is a step in direction of self-reliance since the hospital has its own operation theatre, labour room, etc and high dependency unit and casualty wards are working regularly at the hospital.

The Referral Hospital, Greater Noida has been credited to treat thousands of serving and retired CAPF and CPO personnel and family members during pandemic times when ITBP declared it a fully dedicated Covid Hospital in the year 2020 and 2021. (ANI)

