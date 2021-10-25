Visakhapatnam, October 25: The admit cards for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 have been released on Monday. Candidates can download the APSET admit cards 2021 from the official website - apset.net.in. The AP SET 2021 will be held on October 31 for assistant professor and lecturer posts. AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at bie.ap.gov.in.

Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with valid ID proof. Aspirants can download the hall tickets using their login credentials, including mobile number or email ID and password. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-9 protocols. UPSC NDA, NA II Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at upsc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The AP SET 2021 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website - apset.net.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials – mobile number/email ID and password and security key.

Click on “Submit”.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future use. They should also verify that the details mentioned on the admit card are the same as provided by aspirants while filling the registration form. The admit card has all the details regarding the exam, including, address of the exam centre, reporting time and other important information.

