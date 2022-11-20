Jammu and Kashmir, November 20: As many as three hybrid terrorists were arrested by the police and Indian Army on Sunday, informed the Kashmir Zone Police. Terrorism Cannot, Should Not Be Linked to Any Religion, Nationality or Group, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The terrorists were arrested with a huge consignment of three AK rifles, two Pistols, nine Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

