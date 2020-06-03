India News | J-K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Pulwama Encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kangan area of Pulwama on Wednesday morning, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

Mobile internet in the area has been snapped. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral. Two pistols and a large amount of ammunition were recovered from them. (ANI)

