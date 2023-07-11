Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed after three days from the Ramban on Tuesday following an improvement in weather conditions in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban said, "At yatri niwas Chanderkot about 5500 Yatries were stranded for about four days and were allowed to proceed amid tight security."

These NH44 stretches were damaged last week due to heavy incessant rainfall.

The DGP, Dilbagh Singh accompanied by ADGP, and Mukesh Singh remained in Ramban to safely oversee the passage of all Yatra vehicles from the Ramban stretch.

The Yatries appeared overjoyed with the resumption of the Yatra and lauded the efforts of the Ramban administration in their boarding and lodging facilities and all care including security.

They raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans before leaving for the Yatra.

Earlier today, a fresh batch of pilgrims left Srinagar Base Camp towards the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam for their onward pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine.

The pilgrims, who were excited about the journey, left Srinagar's Pantha Chowk Yatra Base Camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

