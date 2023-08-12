Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): A rally was taken out in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir here today by school students and professionals to raise awareness against ragging and drug abuse.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission has decided that from this year onward, Anti-Ragging Day would be observed on August 12, followed by Anti-Ragging Week from August 12-18th.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023: Assam Police Constable Dies During Preparation Exercise for Upcoming I-Day Celebrations in Guwahati.

The rally, organised in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation and the Indian Army, passed through various areas of the city in a bid to create awareness against incidents of ragging and drug abuse.

Holding placards reading, "Ragging is a crime" and "Ragging is not tolerable", students and professionals, who participated in the rally, condemned ragging and drug abuse.

Also Read | G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet: Highest Impact of Corruption is Borne by Poor, Marginalised, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Altaf Mehraj a Srinagar-based advocate said the rally is being organised with the collaboration of an NGO and the Indian Army.

"We have seen that newcomers are being teased and in some cases, physically tortured by their seniors at some educational institutions," said Mehraj.

He recalled a Supreme Court verdict in 2001 banning ragging across India. "There is no place for ragging in any society. It should be banned".

Nasir, a student, from Kupwara, who participated in the rally, told ANI, "I want to appeal to all (seniors) to stop ragging at educational institutions. It takes a toll on emotions. I want to tell all to stop taking drugs as well as it affects everyone in society including our parents".

Speaking to ANI, Jahinger Bakshi, Secretary of District Legal Services Authorities, Srinagar said, ''Through this rally, were have tried to raise awareness about the ragging. It is not a good thing as far as our educational institutions are concerned. In the name of the introduction, senior students harass junior students in different ways".

He added that many students committed suicide due to ragging, but could not provide the details. "Jammu and Kashmir administration has banned ragging in educational institutions," he added.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Prohibition of Ragging Act, 2011, anyone found to be involved in ragging within or outside any educational institution would be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend up to two years or with a fine up to Rs 10,000 or with both. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)