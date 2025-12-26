Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): A suspicious balloon shaped like an aeroplane was found lying in agricultural fields near Path Seekers School in the Ramgarh sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, an official said.

According to officials, the object was first spotted by local residents of Ramgarh, who immediately informed the police. Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and secured the area.

Based on preliminary observations, the balloon is suspected to have originated from across the border in Pakistan. However, further verification is underway to ascertain its exact nature and purpose.

"The balloon is currently in the custody of Police Station Ramgarh," officials said, adding that necessary procedures are being followed as per security protocols.

Security agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance in the area.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

