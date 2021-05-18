Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday formed a 10-member committee of eminent doctors to formulate an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the union territory, officials said.

The committee will be headed by former director of SKIMS Soura, Dr Mohammad Sultan Khuroo and co-chaired by Executive Director of AIIMS Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta, an order issued by General Administration department said.

The other members include Dr Samia Rashid, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Dr A G Ahangar, Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan, Dr Muzaffar Jan, Dr Rahul Gupta, Dr Yasin Chaudhary and Dr Khalid.

