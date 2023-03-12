Naushera, March 12: Indian Army during a search operation near the Line of Control at Jhangar and Naushera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir has recovered two sophisticated pistols, two kg narcotics and two kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED), said the Army offcials on Sunday.

According to the Army, the operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco terrorists. 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' Yatra Aims at Mobilizing Public Support Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Congress Leader Vikar Rasool Wani.

"Based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted operations near the Line of Control at Jhangar, Naushera sectors on March 11. The operations led to recovery of the pistols, narcotics and 2 kg IED," said the officials. Jammu and Kashmir Horror: Man Kills Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Chops Body Into Pieces and Dumps At Several Places in Budgam; Arrested.

Earlier on March 5, Indian Army troops recovered 7 kg of narcotics, and foreign currency worth over Rs 2 crore, from the residence of Mohd Rafique in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)