Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): The spirit of youth was very high and full of enthusiasm as they joined the "Padayatra" (march) organised by the district administration of Kathua to observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The "Padyatra" is a part of a major event conducted by the Kathua District Administration marking the occassion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The event was initiated on November 1 and will continue till November 25.

The DDC Chairman, Col. Mahan Singh, and Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, along with officers, flagged off the Padayatra, which starts from the Government Women's College and proceeds to the Government Degree College, Kathua, after passing through various parts of the city.

The youth carrying a poster banner and National flags in thier hands joined the Padayatra.

The "rangoli" made by youth on the theme of National Integration was a mark of attraction, in which youths displayed their unity with all forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police, who guard the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma highlighted the pivotal role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying the nation and underscored the importance of collective responsibility in preserving India's unity in diversity. He urged all officers and employees to emulate the values of dedication, integrity, and service exemplified by Sardar Patel in their professional and personal lives.

DDC Chairman Col. Mahan Singh said that the people will receive a message of unity, diversity, and nationalism, following the ideology of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united 576 smaller states within India after Independence.

The youth drawn from various schools show a full spirit of Nationalism and unity.

Meanwhile, the Rajouri District Administration organised a "Run for Unity" on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Students from various schools and local residents actively participated in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma stated that the event, organised on the occasion, will feature a plethora of activities, including a Padyatra, pledge, plantation drive, and Run for Unity on Friday.

"Today is a big day. It is the 150th birth anniversary of the person who has made significant contributions to uniting the nation. Various activities have been added to this event, including the 'Pad Yatra', a pledge, a plantation drive, and a Run for Unity. It is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... The participation of youth in this is very encouraging," he said on Friday.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950) was one of the foremost leaders of India's freedom struggle and the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India.

His firm leadership and diplomatic acumen led to the peaceful integration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union, laying the foundation of a united and strong India. National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) is celebrated every year on October 31 to honour his unmatched contribution to national unity and integrity. (ANI)

