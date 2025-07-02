Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in a special aarti at the Jammu Tawi riverfront.

Sinha also visited the Amarnath Yatri Niwas base camp on Tuesday evening.

After inspecting the Yatri Niwas base camp, Sinha stated that the security arrangements for the Yatra are more robust than ever before.

"I have witnessed the last four Yatras. The arrangements are better than ever, as far as the security and convenience of pilgrims are concerned... The manner in which pilgrims have come here from across the country - till now, more than 5,000 people have arrived here. I hope that in the days to come, this number will further increase... The response is going to be really good," he said.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, said that comprehensive security and administrative arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for the Amarnath Yatra beginning from July 3.

Speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said, "In a few days, Amarnath Yatra will begin. J&K Police and the administration have made elaborate arrangements. From a security perspective, we have also implemented multi-layered and in-depth arrangements for how the police and other security forces respond to various security scenarios. Rehearsals and mock drills will also be performed."

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, security forces have been deployed in key areas, including Ramban and Pahalgam, to conduct robust patrols and inspections, ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims.

Security officials inspected arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag, Banihal, Ramban, and other key areas.

The revered Amarnath Yatra will commence through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims.

The CRPF intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches, such as the Udhampur sector.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, while the Yatra will officially begin today via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. (ANI)

