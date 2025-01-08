Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): Jammu University Professor Sandeep Singh and senior People's Democratic Party leader and Additional Spokesperson, Sohit Sharma on Wednesday joined the Congress party.

Professor Sandeep Singh served as Assistant Professor in the Department of Life Long Learning, Facility of Social Science, at Jammu University. He was also the former President of Jammu University Teachers Association

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday welcomed the two leaders in the party and said it indicates a "change in the thought process of people especially in the awakened class in Jammu that Congress is the only secular, democratic and unifying force which can do justice to all sections of people."

"I have presented the changing mood of different sections of the society. Sandeep Singh is professor. He has done PhD in Nehruvian Philosophy. He belongs to that section of society that builds opinion in the society. Sohit Sharma is connected to grassroots. He belongs to that area which is called bastion of negative politics, from Old Mandi. With the changing thought process, people are realising that if they can rely on any party it is Congress," Tariq Hameed Karra said.

Karra further said that according to him, people have started understanding that "there is no other alternative without Congress."

"If we see the entire country then the two prominent parties. Congress is known as secular party on the other side there is the BJP which is known for its communal character. The confrontation between the two is the clash of two thought processes that have been going on since pre-independence. Till 2014 there was a secular thought process. After 2014 the negative thought process is in front," he said.

He further said that people have started believing that Congress is a compulsion in the country and its strengthening is also a compulsion. Karra added that this indicates a "positive change" which will further strenghthen in the coming times.

"The stand of Congress is consistent. The business rules which are not being created or if anyone is not allowing it to form then it is not a good trend. It is not in the national interest. The issue of statehood and why it is being delayed, it is not in the national interest. This is not nationalism. Party interest is being given priority and national interest is becoming a casualty. People are suffering due to dual power centres. Some people are enjoying the stalemate," the JKPCC President said.

Taking to media persons Prof Sandeep Singh said that he believes that it was natural for people to be part of Congress as "it reflected the ethos of Indianness and of the constitution." He also expressed his concern for the "distortion of parliamentary democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the present leadership of PCC led by Tariq Hameed Karra encouraged him to actively join the Congress party for the betterment of the people.

Sohit Sharma while explaining the reasons for joining Congress said that he believes that Congress is the right platform to raise the issues of the people of Jammu region and can do justice and the Congress party will emerge stronger in Jammu region in the coming days under the present leadership.

AICC Secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ved Mahajan (I/C HQ PCC), Adv. Shah Mohd Choudhary, S Gurmeet Singh, Narinder Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Sahil Sharma, Jatin Raina, Pradeep Bhagat, Bilal Rashid, Aijaz Choudhary, Ricky Dalotra Mudasar Choudhary were present at the event while welcoming the two into Congress. (ANI)

