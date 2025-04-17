A 9-year-old girl from Bay Shore, Long Island, is recovering after a brutal attack by a neighbour’s pit bull left her with a partially detached ear and hundreds of stitches and staples. Daniella Schlauch was exiting her family car when the dog charged and bit her face. Her father, Pat Schlauch, leapt onto the animal to protect her. “He could’ve killed her,” he said, recounting the terrifying moments. Daniella sustained a concussion, wounds to her head, foot, and hand, and required emergency surgery. “It wouldn’t let go,” she said. The dog’s owner eventually called it off. Daniella is now recovering, but her family is shaken by the near-fatal incident, calling for awareness about dangerous pets in neighbourhoods. Ohio Tragedy: 7-Month-Old Baby Killed by Family Pit Bull, Parents Share Grief on Social Media as Police Probe Fatal Dog Attack.

New York Dog Attack

NEW: 9-year-old New York girl is lucky to be alive after being attacked by her neighbor's pit bull. Once again, pit bulls should be illegal. Daniella Schlauch says she is lucky to be alive after her neighbor's pitbull tried ripping her head off. "I didn’t have time to think… pic.twitter.com/C5pNS31l2M — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2025

