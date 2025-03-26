Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in forest area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"Security forces uncovered a militant hideout in the Namblan forest area of Baramulla and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, " the officials said.

They said during the search, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a fuse, plastic explosives, 104 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two hand grenades, a combat pouch, and two bags.

