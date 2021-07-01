Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): A police personnel has been injured in a terrorist attack in the Lazibal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

The terrorist fired pistol shots at a police party.

"At about 8:50 pm this evening, terrorists fired some pistol shots towards police party near Lazibal Anantnag. One cop received a minor injury," Anantnag police tweeted.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is going on, the police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)