Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): The gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district have been opened due to the continuous rise in water levels in the Chenab River, following heavy rainfall in the region.

This decision was made as a precautionary measure to safely discharge excess water and prevent possible flooding downstream.

The situation is being closely monitored, and necessary precautions are being taken to ensure public safety.

Notably, the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is currently in abeyance due to India's decision to suspend its participation in the treaty. This move was prompted by Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism (Pahalgam terror attack), which India believes fundamentally undermines the treaty's foundation of good faith and cooperation.

The World Bank brokered the treaty to allocate the waters of the Indus River system between India and Pakistan. India has unrestricted use of the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej), while Pakistan controls the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab).

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed widespread destruction due to the heavy rainfall in recent days. Restoration works are still ongoing in the Union Territory.

Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and inspect flood-affected areas. After the inspection, he will hold a high-level meeting to discuss the flood situation.

Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day on Monday due to inclement weather and safety concerns along the track. The base camp at Katra wore a deserted look with only a few pilgrims waiting for the restoration of the pilgrimage.

A slight improvement in the weather was witnessed this morning, raising hopes for an early resumption of the Yatra. Authorities, however, stated that the situation is being closely monitored, and movement will be allowed only after clearance from the relevant agencies.

On August 27, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended due to a landslide and heavy rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, will head the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation and submitting its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), it said.

The order has stated that the Committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken, and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future, the order said. (ANI)

