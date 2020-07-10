Srinagar, July 10: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura has conducted the first-ever Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) for COVID-19 patients to treat the novel coronavirus.

"Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura (in Srinagar) conducted the first-ever Plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients--a medical procedure, doctors are using to treat novel Coronavirus diseases across the globe," SKIMS said in a press release on Thursday.

SKIMS has started Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) for critically sick patients as one of the modalities of supportive treatment of COVID-19 that has been approved by the Central government as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Institutional Ethics Committee of SKIMS also approved the institution of this treatment.

Dr Sajad Bhat, a 3rd Year PG resident from General Medicine, who recovered from the illness was the first one to donate the Plasma at SKIMS. (ANI)

