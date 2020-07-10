Realme Narzo 10 Series was launched in India this May. The smartphone will be once again made available for sale in India today at 12 pm through Flipkart & Realme.com. The firm has also announced that only limited stock of Narzo 10A will be available during the sale. The handset will be offered with Rs 1,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 10A Smartphone's Next Sale Scheduled For June 23; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop FHD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The Narzo 10A flaunts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12MP main shooter, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro lens. For selfies & video calls, there is a 5MP front snapper. Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, the handset comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W power charging, reverse charging support.

The Young Players get another chance to #FeelThePower and bring home their favourite smartphone. Get: ✅ #realmeNarzo10A in the sale on 10th July at 12 PM ✅ #realmeNarzo10 in the sale on 14th July at 12 PM Know more: https://t.co/jjJ1zxWuoq pic.twitter.com/BGtkbv87Ln — realme (@realmemobiles) July 8, 2020

The mobile runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & will be offered in 'So Blue', 'So White' shades. The mobile phone comes with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. In addition to this, the handset gets a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel which can unlock the smartphone in just about 0.27 seconds. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 10A costs Rs 8,999 for 3GB & 32GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).